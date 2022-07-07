Brittney Griner told what happened at the Russian airport

After Britney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession in Russia, new details of what led to her arrest became known.

Appearing in court this week, Griner pleaded guilty to importing hashish oil into Russia. She asked the judge for mercy and said that she did it carelessly.

Griner explained that she accidentally packed vape cartridges in her luggage, which led to her detention. She said she wasn’t going to break the law.

“I would like to plead guilty, Your Honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said.

Unfortunately for Britney Griner, a guilty plea will not put an end to her trial in Russia. Not at all.

Russian courts can delay proceedings for months while the judge lists the charges and reads out all the case materials.

Griner will give full testimony on July 14, and she faces up to 10 years in prison if she is found guilty of transporting drugs on a large scale.

But according to ESPN, it could be part of a diplomatic strategy aimed at bringing Griner home through a prisoner exchange. Although this may also be an admission that an acquittal was impossible.

The bar for acquittal in Russia is already extremely high, given the high level of criminal record in the country. And even if he is acquitted, the Russian courts can still overturn the acquittal.

Will this move bring us closer to the return of Britney Griner?