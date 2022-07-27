Brittney Griner Testifies How Cannabis Oil Ended Up in Her Bag

WNBA star Brittney Griner said Wednesday that her rights were never read and the translator did not properly explain to her what documents she signed before she was arrested in February.

Griner, who was detained at the airport near Moscow, has already admitted that she had vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. However, she stated that there was no criminal intent in this.

When Griner was taken aside at the airport, she claims that the translator provided an “incomplete translation.” In addition, she was apparently ordered to sign documents without explanation.

Griner eventually handed over her belongings to a lawyer before being taken away in handcuffs. She said she received only a cursory translation of the allegations at the February 19 hearing.

Earlier this week, Griner’s defense team claimed that the cannabis oil she used in February was prescribed by a doctor to relieve pain.

“We are not claiming that Britney brought it here as medicine. We still say that she unwittingly brought it here because she was in a hurry,” said lawyer Alexander Boikov. “The Russian public should know, and the Russian court should first of all know, that it was not used for entertainment purposes in the United States. He was appointed by a doctor.”

If Griner is found guilty of drug trafficking, she could face up to 10 years in prison.