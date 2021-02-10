Britney Spears: what the documentary reveals about singer

Britney Spears’ life has always been involved in some kind of controversy. The main one, which has engaged fans of the singer, refers to the legal guardianship exercised by her father. Now, part of that troubled trajectory was presented in the documentary series The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

Since 2008, Spears has been under a tutelage led by her father, Jamie Spears. This means that he controls her financial life, in addition to other important aspects of the singer’s personal life. Sam Asghari, her boyfriend, said in Instagram stories that Jamie Spears even controls the couple’s relationship.

Free Britney

Among the themes covered in the documentary, the popular movement also appears: #FreeBritney. Fans of the singer hope that, with the pressure of social networks, the courts will be convinced to release the singer, now 39, from the legal agreement. Britney Spears recognized the guardianship as “voluntary” in court documents, but also said that she is strongly opposed to the fact that her father remains the sole legal guardian for her.

During the documentary, journalist Liz Day of The New York Times, who is primarily responsible for investigating the data, said the relationship between father and daughter is quite problematic. According to Day, Jamie Spears “can decide who can visit her, put bodyguards behind her 24 hours a day, sign contracts and agreements, make decisions about her home and her credit cards.”

Fans of the singer question whether this treatment would be given to a man. Some even comment that Britney Spears’ mental health was never taken into account, being just a lie from her father, so that he took over her financial control. No family member of the singer participated in the documentary. Day even sent some questions to Britney Spears, but it is not possible to know if she got to receive them.

Reactions

Since the documentary was released, several celebrities have spoken out about the situation. Britney Spears herself went to Twitter to say that she is taking time out for herself and that her life is not limited to what people think about her.

“Each person has his story and his opinion on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many beautiful and brilliant lives ???????? !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, this is nothing compared to the real person who lives behind the lens ??? !!!! ”

She also stated: “I can’t believe this Toxic performance is from 3 years ago! I will always love being on stage, but I am taking the time to learn to be a normal person … I just love to enjoy the basics of daily life! ”

Actress Valerie Bertinelli also spoke of remembering all the men who damaged her career and personal life, highlighting the singer’s father.