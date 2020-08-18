Britney Spears wants her father to get away from her

Britney Spears doesn’t want her father to take over her guardianship, much less want him to manage her money.

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney has just filed new court documents detailing Britney’s wishes: she doesn’t want Jamie Spears to be the sole custodian of her estate, she wants him out, but that’s not all, it seems Britney he wants as a permanent legal guardian the woman who since last fall has been making decisions about him.

Britney Spears doesn’t want her father to be her guardian

In the documents, the attorney says Britney Spears “prefers” to keep Jodi Montgomery in the position, who has been assigned as Britney Spears’ temporary guardian for nearly a year. At this point, he says he wants to put her in that role permanently.

As for his business affairs, Britney Spears’ attorney says she doesn’t want Jamie Spears to be the only one managing her estate, which he has been managing exclusively since 2019 when his co-guardian resigned.

Instead, it says Britney Spears prefers a “qualified corporate trustee” to manage her estate’s business affairs. But what’s unclear from the documents is whether she agrees to keep her father, Jamie Spears, as a co-guardian.

Sources said there have been talks about adding a corporate trustee, which would likely be a bank, but that the talks have included Jamie as a co-curator of the property. As for the wording of the Britney Spears documents, it is still unclear whether she is still open to that arrangement or not.

The doctors also commented on what we already knew from last year … Britney Spears doesn’t want to act anymore, at least not right now. The attorney says a major review is needed in the way your guardianship is administered to reflect your current lifestyle and wishes.

Britney Spears’ attorney is seeking information on these matters from everyone else involved in her guardianship and it was reported that there is a hearing on the matter on Wednesday.



