Britney Spears thanks her fans and the movement

Indeed, since 2008, Britney Spears is under the tutelage of her dad. Jamie Spears manages all his finances and all his decisions.

But today Britney Spears has decided to break the silence. She then explains to us that she wants to break her guardianship.

Shock! Britney is currently trying to free herself from her guardianship.

While he prefers to keep the matter private, the singer opens up! She then comes out of the silence to thank her fans and the #FreeBritney movement.

The movement started last year! Many fans protested in court in Los Angeles during a hearing that decided on the future of Britney Spears.

We could see dozens of people walking with signs: “End of guardianship” or “Let Britney live without terror”. Soon after, the hashtag “FreeBritney” was trending on Twitter.

BRITNEY SPEARS STRONGLY OPPOSES HER FATHER’S DECISION

Now Britney Spears is fighting her father to end that decision. Britney Spears’ attorney says “Britney strongly believes that it is in her best interests and that of the public that the decision to choose a new guardian for her property be made as transparently as possible.”

“Her father would like the process to be a secret to ‘protect’ Britney’s interests, but she is fiercely opposed to it,” she continued. Britney Spears indeed wishes to thank her fans!

Indeed, the star approved the #FreeBritney movement and thanked his fans. “She welcomes with open arms and appreciates the enlightened support of her many fans”, then transcribed her lawyer.

The fans don’t plan on stopping there! We wish Britney good luck in regaining her autonomy!

To be continued …

