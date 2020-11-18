Britney Spears swears by this confectionery business!

In the United States, a confectionery brand is talking about it a lot. The singer Britney Spears is also crazy about it …

It is one of the most famous candies in the United States. Her name ? Sugar Factory, an institution for all the stars who live in Los Angeles.

The confectionery business operates in many major cities across the United States. Among them, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Hollywood and New York. And Britney Spears is one of the biggest followers, the proof she launched a candy with the brand in question, therefore.

During her tour The Circus Starring: Britney Spears, the young woman also launched a lollipop in her image with Sugar Factory. An advertising spot was created for the event.

Much more than a simple confectionery, Sugar Factory is an institution in the United States. Indeed, it is also a large restaurant where XXL cocktails and burgers are served to die for … All this in a pop and very colorful universe.

BRITNEY SPEARS, KYLIE JENNER… THEY ARE CRAZY ABOUT SUGAR FACTORY

Three years ago, Kylie Jenner chose Sugar Factory to celebrate her birthday. The youngest billionaire had created a cocktail party for the occasion and invited some handpicked friends. For an evening under the sign of gluttony.

The pretty brunette had thus responded to inaugurate a new restaurant of the brand in Las Vegas. Asked by local media, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister said she was a fan of Sugar Factory cocktails.

And she is not the only one, since the stars are scrambling to get there, and thus create their cocktails. Like Britney Spears and Kylie Jenner, other stars have made a statement in the restaurant.

Among them, we note Jake Paul, the Jonas Brothers, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick or Jennifer Lopez. It must be said that in addition to cocktails, the stars are passionate about the colorful universe of the brand. And his little yellow ducks, then.



