Britney Spears surprised with a new dance. The interpreter shared a choreography.

The American artist, Britney Spears , who recently left a psychiatric center for having gone through difficult times and delicate mental health, is trying to heal and leave all that behind, as she has demonstrated on her social networks.

Through different posts, the interpreter of “Toxic” has been sharing with her millions of followers how confinement passes and little by little how her lifestyle is improving.

Exercise routines, dances, swimming and love, are the different topics that the singer addresses in each publication. This time, she uploaded a video dancing to the best “free style” a song by the singer of Sould Otis Redding.

More than two million reproductions obtained the audiovisual piece and thousands of comments from its fans, who are happy every time they see the voice of “Oops I did it again” in one of their adventures.

In fact, many Internet users have described her as the “Queen of free style”. Also “El Rey” reposted the video of ” the Princess of pop” on her Instagram account and stressed how good her movements are.

“It’s Britney! Otis will put you on your feet. Great moves, Britney. “

The songwriter has been surprising the entire internet with her strange dances and has gained a lot of popularity in the midst of the pandemic. In fact, she premiered a few days ago “Mood Ring” , a remix of her R&B genre song.

Britney Spears released this track in its original version in 2016 and it was included on her studio album “Glory”. Due to the current situation, she decided to do a re-edition of it as a thank you to her fans.



