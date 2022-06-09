Britney Spears’ sons Preston and Jayden will not attend her wedding to Sam Asgari

Not a family matter? Britney Spears’ teenage sons, Preston and Jayden, will not attend her wedding to fiance Sam Asgari.

Ahead of the couple’s ceremony on Thursday, June 9, Kevin Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ: “Although there will be no boys, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best.” it’s better to go ahead.”

The 40-year-old pop star shares Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with 44-year-old Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007. Spears met 28-year-old Asgari on the set of her video “Slumber Party” in 2016. , The couple officially announced their relationship on Instagram on New Year’s Day in 2017.

“She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humiliated by a person like her,” the actor told Men’s Health in July 2018. “I will always support her. She is another blessing that has happened to me.”

Asgari stood by his fiancee throughout her struggle to end her 13-year guardianship. Before she was officially released in November 2021, the Crossroads actress announced that she and Asgari were engaged. “I can’t believe it,” she captioned her Instagram post in September 2021.

The manager of the Iranian native continued the description of the home proposal, telling Us Weekly: “Today the couple officially announced their long-standing relationship and is deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed by them.”

When the couple started their wedding planning journey, a source informed us that the ceremony may be limited to friends, not family. “Britney can’t wait to get married and really start her life,” the insider added in December 2021, telling us: “At the moment, none of her family will be invited to the wedding.”

The Grammy winner’s strained relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, has been a hot topic throughout her quest to end custody. Jamie, 69, was removed from his position as the custodian of his daughter’s estate in September 2021, two months before she was released. Guardianship of the Circus artist was put into effect in 2008 after a series of public ups and downs, and she could not independently make important personal or financial decisions without the approval of Jamie and other members of her team.

Britney also spoke candidly about her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, often mentioning the lack of support on social media. However, Federline seems to have defended his ex-wife amid her ups and downs.

When the “Womanizer” singer announced earlier this year that she and Asgari were expecting their first child together, the backup dancer was one of the first to congratulate the couple. “He wishes her all the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asgari as they plan the excitement of fatherhood together,” Federline’s lawyer told NBC News in April, weeks before Britney and her future husband revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.