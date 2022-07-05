Britney Spears shows off her abs in a neon green bikini during her honeymoon with Sam Asgari: photo

Britney Spears turned the beach into her personal music video during her honeymoon with husband Sam Asgari.

On Monday, July 4, the 40-year-old pop star shared a sexy video from her tropical vacation on Instagram. In the clip, Spears splashes in clear blue water, dressed in a neon bikini top and animal print swimming trunks, while Justin Bieber’s song “Honest” plays in the background. Spears’ swimsuit featured a pink lining and straps.

“It’s raining cats and dogs,” the “Toxic” singer began in the caption. “I’m watching the movie How to Get Rid of a Guy in 10 Days with Matthew McConaughey… my favorite comedy of all time… and I’m eating fruit because it’s too hot and stuffy to heat up a hot meal!!!”

Spears continued to admire the fruits she ate on vacation, sharing: “They’re cold, and when they feel on my tongue… they melt and immerse me in blissful silence, but the watermelon still crunches… so I sing in the rain and maybe play on the dirty sand that goes into my wish list”.

She concluded her post by writing: “Of course, the sun doesn’t go out on my honeymoon!!! The moment you wonderful people say, “The sun will always shine in California.”

Spears’ bikini show took place after she got a new chic haircut and celebrated moving into a new house with 28-year-old Asgari last month.

In a slideshow of images posted on Instagram on June 22, the singer showed off her new hairstyle. Posing in a blue and yellow triangle bikini, Spears wore shoulder-length curls.

“I haven’t had a honeymoon yet… got married and moved into a new house around the same time… not the smartest thing to do,” Spears wrote next to a post of her standing in the pool. The carousel also featured a clip of her husband diving into clear blue water. “It’s so strange that I wake up and everything is new… a new pool… a new kitchen… a new bed… I think I’m in shock!!! Find out a couple of things… I definitely like being outside, but I also like being inside.”

The hitmaker continued: “My yard is sick, so my dogs are in pig heaven!!! Change is so great… as my kids say… it’s great!!! Since I’m so uncool…yeah, I’ll keep sharing… it keeps me on the right track…my family always had a way to let me know…well, I guess I have a pretty good way too!!!”

The Grammy winner added that she is enjoying this new chapter in her life, sharing: “I had a good swim in my pool… it’s so bright, and it has a nice place to relax and a slide… I’ve been down into it 4 times already… it’s damn fast!!! I cut my hair short, and my husband just cooked me a steak… life was a success!!!!”

Spears and Asgari got married at her former home in Los Angeles on June 9. The “Circus” singer said “yes” in a custom-made dress by Donatella Versace. The bride then changed into a black Versace mini dress, a two-tone ensemble, and then a red mini dress, a source told Us Weekly. The groom was also in Versace.