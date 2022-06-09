Britney Spears Seems To Be Calling Kelly Clarkson for 2007 Comments: “I don’t forget”

What you sow, you will reap. Britney Spears apparently called out Kelly Clarkson for comments the American Idol alum made about her back in 2007.

“I haven’t forgotten”… don’t you want her to say she’s joking??? Clarkson… in a world where bullying was heartbreaking, I got my share…. Can we get AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Pss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on!!!” 40-year-old Spears signed on Wednesday, June 8, a video on Instagram where she dances to “Mine” Bazzi.

The 40-year-old Clarkson’s name in “Womanizer” apparently refers to a 2007 interview that the “Since U Been Gone” singer gave to radio station Q100. At the time, Spears had just released her album Blackout and was going through a much-publicized divorce from Kevin Federline. In a radio interview, Clarkson joked that it would be “funny” if the pop star pretended to have a hard time promoting her album.

“Dude, wouldn’t it be funny if she just mocked everyone?” said the talk show host, who was 25 at the time. She continued, “Because it would be really funny if she said, ‘I’m kidding!’ I mean, think about it. She didn’t do any press for her album, which, by the way, I like… She didn’t do the press, she just got so much press from all the other stuff.”

Clarkson is not the first pop idol Spears has criticized since her 13-year guardianship was terminated in November 2021; the “Toxic” singer also accused Christina Aguilera of not speaking out on her behalf. The same month that her guardianship ended, Spears shared a video on her Instagram story of Aguilera talking to reporters at the Latin Grammys. In the video, the publicist cut an interview with the “Ain’t No Other Man” singer after a reporter asked if she had spoken to Spears after the ruling.

“We don’t do that,” the publicist said, and Aguilera added: “But I’m very happy for her!” Along with the video Spears wrote: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is tantamount to lying!!!! 13 years in a corrupt abusive system, but why is it such a difficult topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! Thanks to all the supporters who have spoken out and supported me… Yes, I matter!!!!!”

Five months earlier, in June 2021, Aguilera expressed support for Spears via Twitter. “The last few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through. It is unacceptable that any woman or person who wants to control their destiny cannot live the way they want,” she wrote at the time.

The Djinn in a Bottle singer continued: “Being silenced, ignored, intimidated, or denied support from those who are ‘close’ to you is the most draining, destructive, and humiliating thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage that this can cause to the human spirit cannot be taken lightly.”