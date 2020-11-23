Britney Spears: Sam Asghari is making fun of Maluma!

In his Instagram Story, Sam Asghari, the darling of Britney Spears sent a small tackle to his Maluma, following his performance at the AMA’S.

The 2020 AMA’S ceremony caused quite a stir on social media. On stage JLo and Maluma gave a breathtaking performance on their duo Pa’Ti.

And if there’s one person who has scrutinized the choreography, it’s Sam Asghari. Britney Spears’ boyfriend, a dancer by profession, saw some similarities.

Indeed, in 2016, Britney Spears unveiled the very sexy clip for Slumber Party. A clip in which Sam Asghari participates as a dancer and guest.

For this clip, Britney Spears called on her great friend Tinashe to sign this girly duo. The clip therefore features the two singers, who wish to organize a sort of “evening with girlfriends”, as the title of the song recalls.

So dancer Sam Asghari let Maluma know that the way Jlo stands on stage alongside the singer is similar to Britney’s in the clip. To justify his statements, the latter therefore juxtaposed the two photos.

SAM ASGHARI TAQUINE MALUMA, FOLLOWING HIS PERFORMANCE WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ

“Who did it best? “, Wrote Sam Asghari in his Instagram Story. It must be said that the two images are substantially the same.

On the first, Britney Spears is therefore placed on a large marble table. So at the other end of the table is Sam Asghari.

In the second image, we see Jennifer Lopez. The American singer sports the same pose as her friend Britney, except that she is posed on a piano.

On the other side of the musical instrument, then, is Maluma. Who’s Britney or Jennifer Lopez has the best posture?

The survey, posted online by Sam Asghari, therefore created a surprise on social networks. At the moment, Britney Spears is in the lead with 71% of the vote for her.



