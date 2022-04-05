Britney Spears responds to Justin Timberlake’s apology in a post about her book: “Let’s talk about It”

I’m ready to talk. Britney Spears spoke about the process of writing her upcoming book and how she dug up some difficult memories for her.

“I’m writing a book now, and since it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard for me to remember past events in my life that I’ve never been able to openly talk about,” the 40—year-old “Toxic” singer wrote on Instagram. on Monday, April 4, explaining that she wanted to address some recent reports about her past. “I can only imagine it sounds childish, but I was very young when the events took place.”

She continued, “But instead of using my heart, I’m using an intellectual approach, like Justin [Timberlake] did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me. Although his family never bullied or threatened him, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!! Time decides EVERYTHING!!!”

Spears’ post apparently refers to a statement by a former 41-year-old NSync member from February 2021 in response to the negative reaction he received after the release of the documentary The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”.

“I deeply regret those cases in my life when my actions aggravated the problem, when I spoke out of turn or did not speak out for what was right. I understand that I failed at these and many other moments and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote at the time. “I especially want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson separately, because I care about these women and respect them, and I know I failed.”

Spears was less forgiving of her mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears in an Instagram post on Monday. “My mom and my sister also used the ‘intellectual approach’ in condescension by writing their own books, since I couldn’t even drink a cup of coffee, drive a car, or anything else at all,” Britney wrote, referring to the limitations of her 13th birthday. – year of conservation. “I’m not one to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL… but come on, LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT!!!”

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer has spoken about several occasions when she felt she had been “treated worse than” throughout her career, including being told not to complain about her guardianship and not being allowed to get out of the car while traveling to the Target during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britney also recalled a visit from three of her childhood friends during her stay in Las Vegas, when she was not allowed to join them at the spa, and she was forced to work all the time.

“I’ve never felt heard!!! I was screaming inside, and no matter what I said, it was always looked down on,” she wrote.

Britney concluded her post by noting that she plans to continue expressing her thoughts and feelings on Instagram and in her book, now that she is free to do so. “So I’m sorry if I offended anyone by writing these stories,” she wrote. “But just like my sister can legitimately mention my name in her book more than 200 times, cry on TV and get a sincere “awww” from most… I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”