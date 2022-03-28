Britney Spears praises Kevin Federline’s Daughter Corey’s artistic skills: Shar Jackson Reacts

The artist is in the process! Britney Spears admired the drawing of her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s daughter Corey, and the mother of a 19-year-old girl, Shar Jackson, reacted.

“It was drawn by my son’s stepsister!!!” The 40-year-old Grammy winner signed a photo of a pencil sketch on Instagram on Sunday, March 27. “Corey… she makes me feel so stupid. I think she was 12 when she did it. I’ve been keeping it all this time. She did it manually without tracing paper!!! I would get a 40 percent F if I got a grade on drawing!!! I respect people who can draw like that. My son can do the same. I mean wow. Wow!!!”

Jackson, 45, who also shares son Caleb, 17, with a 44-year-old DJ, commented: “It’s so crazy that you posted this now because she’s working on something new for you.”

The former dancer is also the father of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, from the Princess of Pop. After their breakup, Federline moved on to Victoria Prince, and the couple have daughters Jordan, 10, and Peyton, 7.

In June 2017, Federline spoke about his relationship with the star of “Crossroads”, explaining why he will not have children on Father’s Day.

“I’m used to not having all my children, and this is going to be one of those years,” the California native explained at the time BravoTV.com “When you’re co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you’d really like to do. My sons are no longer there, their mother has gone to Asia on tour. They are with me until the 15th, and then they are gone until the end of the month.”

Although the former couple previously had a 50-50 custody agreement, the schedule was adjusted in 2019. Federline now takes care of Sean Preston and Jayden 70 percent of the time, and the “Toxic” singer 30 percent.

Two years after her guardianship rights changed, Spears’ guardianship was terminated after 13 years. The actress, who got engaged to Sam Asgari in November 2021, spoke about the children from the 28-year-old model.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!” The same month, the songwriter told her Instagram followers that the Iranian native got down on one knee.

When the couple vacationed in Polynesia earlier this month, the Mississippi native wrote on Instagram that they were “planning to have children.”