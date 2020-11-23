Britney Spears: Paris Hilton claims to invent selfies!

According to Paris Hilton, she invented the selfie! Eh yes ! She is the first to strike a pose with Britney Spears via a front camera!

These days, it’s very difficult to do without selfies. It’s hard to imagine that they didn’t exist in the 2000s! And yet, a very famous star did it with everyone!

This is Paris Hilton! Oh yes, remember! She had taken her best pose with singer Britney Spears! The photo was certainly not of very good quality, but the proof is there!

Especially since there was no selfie back then! But it is therefore with pride that Paris Hilton shared this photo on her Twitter account on Friday, November 20.

“14 YEARS AGO, BRITNEY SPEARS AND I INVENTED THE SELFIE”

So this is a real gem! “14 years ago Britney Spears and I invented the selfie,” she wrote below the photo.

Since this photo, Britney Spears and Paris are still friends. Although they see each other less, they sometimes dine together. Kim Kardashian’s friend also shared her thoughts on Britney Spears’ guardianship:

“I love him so much and I really think that if you are an adult you should be able to live your life the way you want to, and not be controlled. I think maybe it is because I’m so controlled that I can understand how my friend is feeling. ”

“And I can’t imagine that happening to me again. After working all her life and working so hard she’s that icon and I just feel like she has no control over her life and I don’t think it’s fair. ”

“I don’t like to talk about negative things and make people uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her. “



