Britney Spears lives at sea during a two-week honeymoon on a yacht with Sam Asgari

While Britney Spears has definitely been through a lot of people lately, as she is still involved in a lawsuit against her father, Jamie Spears, and now needs protection from her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, she also has something to celebrate. . Along with moving into a new home so Spears could be closer to her sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (14), the pop star was also finally able to marry her longtime lover Sam Asgari in a fabulous ceremony. Although Spears had to enjoy a bikini for a while while she was in her new digs, she is now living this life on the high seas while on a yacht honeymoon with Asgari.

Britney Spears has taken advantage of her favorite social network, Instagram, to share a few videos of herself and Sam Asgari during their honeymoon on the high seas, and it’s quite obvious that the newlyweds are enjoying their time together to the fullest. Let’s take a look!

Oh man. Are you guys? It’s been so long since I’ve been on vacation. Have you seen how fucking blue the water is?! It’s almost an unreal sight, isn’t it? Well, obviously, this is very real for Spears and Asgari, as the short clip shows them frolicking on, I’m sure, a supermodel yacht, complete with hugs, kisses, smiles, as well as some dancing and ass jiggling from Spears. With everything she’s been through, it’s always nice to see a beloved superstar enjoying herself.

As noted earlier, her wedding to Asgari took place on June 9, as planned, despite the fact that Jason Alexander tried to break the service. He broadcast live most of his attempt, right up to the moment when he was finally detained. Spears (for obvious reasons) considered it necessary to dismiss the security team on duty at the ceremony and let him into the house, and later received a three-year restraining order against her ex, who, as the guard showed, was loitering around the house. a few days before Spears’ wedding.

The “Slumber Party” singer is also still involved in legal activities due to her 13-year guardianship, which was mostly managed by her father. Although Jamie Spears recently denied bugging his daughter’s bedroom at the time, a court date is still approaching to determine if the elder Spears was indeed spying on the entertainer.

Spears seems to be calm about her recent problems, and also posted another video in which she does something else that she loves: playing on the beach, going topless…

As she noted in her caption, Spears and Asgari jumped on the yacht and back, flying by helicopter to different islands to enjoy a vacation on the beach. Sure, it sounds like the pop queen isn’t having a lot of fun in a helicopter, but at least she can pace the beach between sweaty plane rides to regain her bearings, right?

Keep it up, Britney Spears. We love to see it!