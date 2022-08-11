Britney Spears’ Lawyer Criticizes Kevin Federline for Publishing Personal Videos: “We will not tolerate bullying”

A furious response. Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart criticized Kevin Federline for publishing videos allegedly depicting the pop star’s quarrel with his sons.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon who is rightfully loved and respected by millions of people around the world,” the lawyer told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 11. , Federline, who for inexplicable reasons decided to give a gratuitous interview that hurt the mother of his children.”

The 44-year-old former dancer recently spoke to the British ITV network about his ex-wife, 40, and her relationship with their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. In an interview, Federline stated that the teenagers “decided that they are not seeing her now.” Celebrity Fit Club alumni also claimed that, in his opinion, Spears’ controversial 13-year guardianship saved her life.

The “Crossroads” actress reacted to her ex-husband’s statements in a long post on Instagram, which was deleted on Wednesday, August 10. previously, he behaved “hatefully” towards her during dates.

A few hours later, Federline posted two already deleted videos that allegedly showed Spears arguing with the boys when they were younger. “I can’t sit back and let my sons be blamed in this way after what they’ve been through,” the California native wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “No matter how painful it was for us, the whole family decided to publish these videos taken by boys when they were 11 and 12 years old. That’s not the worst of it. The lies must stop. I hope our children will grow up to be better than this. #Never be afraid of the truth.”

Rosengart, for his part, refuted Federline’s claims in a statement to us, saying: “Britney has faithfully supported her children and loves them very much. Whether he is aware of it or not, Mr. Federline not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, but also undermined the rights of his own children, whose privacy he must protect.”

The lawyer also criticized the singer “PopoZão” for publishing the video and said that it could violate laws related to cyberbullying.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s reckless decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-olds was cruel and stupid,” Rosengart said. “It was disgusting. In addition to humiliating himself and violating social norms, he has now also created various legal problems for himself, including, among other things, the involvement of laws on cyberbullying and cyberbullying.”

The Radar singer hired Rosengart in July 2021, when she was trying to escape from custody, in which she had been since 2008. Throughout most of the custody, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was responsible for both her financial decisions and her people. The agreement was finally terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.

“It was an honor to work with Britney, to remove her father from the position of guardian, to help her find freedom and dignity, and to help protect her from the bullying she has been subjected to in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying in any area,” Rosengart told Us. “We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline complies with its rules, and we are exploring all appropriate measures against him. In the meantime, as Britney herself acutely said, everything that happens between her and her boys should remain a secret. We call on Mr. Federline to act with grace and decency and stop publicly discussing personal matters, which is not beneficial to anyone.”

Federline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.