Britney Spears just released some real fabulous shots from her wedding (and Paris Hilton is here for that)

After six years of dating and a nine-month engagement, Britney Spears and Sam Asgari finally got married on June 9. Only minor troubles marred the celebration. Namely, Spears’ first ex-husband tried to disrupt the wedding, and as a result, the police had to appear. But beyond that, the day seemed to be perfect, as can be seen from the fabulous footage recently released by the pop icon. (And her friend Paris Hilton is here for that as much as I am.)

In a video posted to her Instagram, the 40-year-old woman shared tons of inside looks at the celebration. It was a real Cinderella carriage pulled by a horse with golden hooves. Britney Spears was wearing a custom-made white dress by Donatella Versace. The clip even shows the happy couple exchanging vows in front of a giant wall of pink and white roses. Spears herself called it a fairy tale in the caption, and her new husband Sam Asgari wrote in the comments that it was something “from the movies.”

Paris Hilton, who just got married in November, sat in the front row at the wedding with her mom Katie Hilton. She has supported Britney Spears for a long time, especially against the backdrop of her battle for conservatism, which has hit the headlines over the past year. And in the comments to the BTS post, the Simple Life graduate spoke about her friend, who deserves every bit of this new future that she is building, saying:

Such a magical evening. So happy that you found the end of your fairy tale. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. I love you, little sister.

In another Insta collage, the Grammy winner also revealed some other details about her wedding. She frankly admitted that nerves on the eve of an important day provoked a panic attack, but in the end she “gathered herself.” And this is good, because in addition to Paris Hilton, there were a lot of big names.

Britney Spears’ name dropped out of the list of celebrity guests, such as Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Madonna. Apparently Spears is “in love” with Barrymore, and she and Madonna recreated their infamous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at the wedding. She added that she “danced in the night” with Paris Hilton, who repeated in the comments that it was an “epic night.”

It’s no secret that the former X Factor judge has been dealing with more than a fair share of problems lately. Even after her controversial guardianship activity has ended, there is still the question of bringing to justice those responsible for abusing her in accordance with the legal agreement, especially her father. Not to mention the fact that she and Sam Asgari had a miscarriage in May, and the way they handled it afterwards caused some negative reaction from the couple.

They still hope that at some point they will have a child. After all, now it’s Britney Spears and Sam Asgari for life, right? And whatever happens, it’s fair to assume that their fans and celebrity friends like Paris Hilton will continue to show their support.