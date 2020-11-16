Britney Spears: It ended after Mickey Mouse Club!

Britney Spears’ career is in danger! But it almost ended after the Mickey Mouse Club! It is well known that there are many American stars that have been featured by Disney. We think of Selena Gomez, Zendaya. But also Miley Cyrus.

Same thing for Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake… Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera who played in the Mickey Mouse Club. The club has given them a good reputation.

But imagine that Britney Spears’ career almost ended after the Mickey Mouse Club. Eh yes ! She could have stayed in the shadows!

As a reminder, she landed her first professional role in the Off-Broadway musical Ruthless! She was then an understudy.

Then she joined the Mickey Mouse Club when she was 12 years old. When the series ended in 1996, most of its actors took other paths.

BRITNEY SPEARS: AN AMBITIOUS ARTIST!

Britney Spears went back to school. So she left the music aside. Her career was therefore non-existent! But the star clicked!

She therefore pursued her dream, that of music! And after several refusals, she was finally spotted by the executives of Jive Records.

From then on, she gave everything to be a star! She went through the rehearsals, she also worked on her original voice to create something new.

Producer Eric Foster White therefore asked him for a full album. Britney Spears’ debut single has been released. We are talking about Baby One More Time which sold over half a million copies on day one. It was then ranked number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Then over the years, she continued to woo her fans. With Oops! … I Did It Again, Outrageous and Gimme More.



