Britney Spears is struggling to break dance!

Ridicule doesn’t kill, and Britney Spears proves it once again. On Instagram, the star has just improvised a break dance step!

So you can’t say that she isn’t trying new things. Britney Spears, the hottest star at the moment, is taking up break dancing. Well, that’s no small task …

Britney Spears needs no introduction… A true star of the early 2000s, she inspired many people with her choreography.

A fan of dance since childhood, the performer of “Baby One More Time” loves to show it off on her platform. Never mind !

Many videos show her then, starting some spectacular dance steps. Although these dances panic some of its subscribers.

It must be said that some are concerned about her mental health, especially when it comes to the subject of her guardianship. Despite everything, Britney Spears continues to set her platform on fire.

Most recently, the star wanted to try something new in her crazy choreography. After turning on herself, she therefore tried a break dance step.

It can’t be said that the star didn’t have a hard time executing this move. What is certain is that Britney Spears still has a hell of a hips.

Dressed in simple shorts and a crop top blouse, the star improvised one of her favorite pieces of the year. A hit that some of her fans will recognize.

It’s “He Don’t Love me” by Winona Oak. Should we see there a subliminal message left by Britney Spears about Sam Asghari? Not so sure…

“I know I’m afraid and I smile a lot, sorry,” the superstar apologized in her post. “I just love that sound,” she admits.



