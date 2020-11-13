Britney Spears is so fond of one of her dancers dancing!

Britney Spears continues to surprise her followers on Instagram! The star shares the dance of a former dancer in her troupe.

A former dancer in Britney Spears’ troupe has just posted an incredible dance video on Instagram. Seduced, the music star then decides to share it on her own account.

Very active on social networks, Britney Spears therefore spends a good part of her time feeding her various accounts with exclusive content.

With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored. Sports sessions, dance sessions and razor-sharp selfies, everything goes!

The latter then follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And yet, there is plenty to do!

The star of the song has thus accumulated 27 million subscribers on Instagram, her favorite platform. And to the delight of her very large audience, she just posted a brand new video!

BRITNEY SPEARS: A FORMER DANCER OF HIS TROUPS MAKES HIS SHOW!

You will understand, Britney Spears has just relayed the last dance video of a former member of her troupe. And he still has so much talent!

On Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Crazy In Love sound, we see him wiggle and animate the beach on which he is located.

Seduced, Britney Spears could not help but display her admiration. “It made me smile! I want to go to her party… After quarantine of course ”.

The latter then replied: “I love you and I miss you. Yes, the party after quarantine ”. We let you take a look at the video!



