Britney Spears is championed by celebrities and fans

A documentary on Britney Spears, from her rise to fame to the tutelage she is now under, is making headlines and eliciting reactions from viewers, including celebrities and artists.

The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which premiered on February 5, explains the rise of the “Free Britney” movement. While the movement was started by fans, it has expanded from people concerned about guarding her to viewers, including celebrities, who are concerned about the way Spears has been treated in the media and allegedly treated by those close to her. she.

After watching the documentary, some Twitter users said they were “uncomfortable”, others said the documentary “angered them.” Actress and host Valerie Bertinelli called the documentary a “punch.”

Singer Kacey Musgraves tweeted: “Everyone … it bothers me that no one knows if @britneyspears is really okay. I really hope that if he isn’t, he can formally vocalize it in some way and get to know us all on the outside. I really don’t give a damn. shit your welfare. ”

The pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, has acted as Spears’ conservator since 2008 and recently became a co-conservator of her finances when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer Trust Co. to share curator duties with him.

Spears has been struggling to completely remove her father from her guardianship, and the documentary argues that she shouldn’t be in a guardianship at all, as she can understand guardianship and can work.

Many fans involved in the Free Britney movement believe that Spears tries to send secret messages for help through her Instagram, as she often posts somewhat strange videos with confusing captions.

On Tuesday, Spears’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, took to his own Instagram to speak publicly about Spears’s father, writing, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have no respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly us throw obstacles.

Celebrities and fans rally around Britney Spears after documentary release

The 27-year-old actor and model goes on to say that he will not go into details because he respects privacy. “But I did not come to this country not to be able to express my opinion and my freedom,” said Asghari, who emigrated from Iran.

Local media has reached out to Spears’ attorney, Andrew Wallet, seeking comment from him and Spears on the documentary, the Free Britney movement and Asghari’s post, and is awaiting a response.

Other celebrities said they saw the documentary and hope Spears will be released from her tutelage. Actress Amber Tamblyn tweeted: “Framing Britney was a tough watch, much like the Winehouse documentary, only we know how that story ended. I hope Britney is released from that tutelage, ‘released’ as she puts it in her own words. It’s disconcerting that any judge would continue to defend her. ”

Comedian Fortune Feimster tweeted: “I saw the NYT documentary on Britney Spears and it’s SO messed up that they’re not letting this very successful adult woman be in charge of her own life. She made it very clear that she doesn’t want her dad to have any part of it. of your finances and life decisions. That should be enough. ”

Talk show host Tamron Hall said “it’s an understatement” to call the documentary “heartbreaking.”

Miley Cyrus thanked Spears during her post-Super Bowl performance, saying “We love Britney.”

Other celebrities, including Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker, Meghan McCain, and Bette Midler, shared their support by tweeting “Free Britney.”

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil shared a petition for the judge to end the guardianship, which has been signed by more than 100,000 people.

Jamil has spoken out against what she calls the “gaslighting” of women in the media, saying that the media often portray women as “annoying and hysterical.” Jamil said on Instagram Tuesday that her theory applies to Spears.

Los Angeles attorney Lisa MacCarley, who specializes in estate planning, probate law, and guardianship, sent a letter to more than 100 attorneys asking them to “contact the Los Angeles County Probate Department, especially the staff of probate, and request that Judge Penny terminate the guardianship. ”

In the letter, which MacCarley shared, she writes that “Framing Britney Spears” “gave a subtle but powerful insight into the unconstitutional way in which Ms. Spears’ guardianship originally moved.” She tells her fellow attorneys that “we would be complicit in Ms. Spears’s notable violation of constitutional rights if we look and do nothing.”

The ACLU has advocated for Spears in the past, sharing in August how they believe the guardianship threatens her civil rights. Guardianship is established when a judge appoints a responsible person or organization, the “guardian,” to care for another adult who is unable to care for himself or herself or manage his own finances, according to the California court system.

“Healings limit a person’s civil liberties, which, of course, we at the ACLU consider a fundamental concern. But beyond that, healings don’t necessarily make people safer – they can result in financial, physical abuse. or emotional, “the ACLU writes.