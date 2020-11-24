Britney Spears is back in Los Angeles with Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears is in Los Angeles. After taking a few days of vacation with Sam Aghari, the young woman is already back!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s vacation will have been short-lived. Indeed, the two lovebirds are already back in Los Angeles.

A few days ago, the pretty blonde joined her huge private jet for an unknown destination. Very much in love with Sam Asghari, the singer had not revealed the place where she was going.

Britney Spears, who is in the middle of a legal battle with her dad, wants to spend quality time away from him. And it is with her other half that she spends most of her time.

When not with her sons, Britney Spears relishes her new life with Sam. Because in addition to being her lover, he is also her sports and life coach. Multi-cap, did you say?

SAM ASGHARI AND BRITNEY SPEARS, BACK TO LOS ANGELES

A source account of Britney Spears therefore announced this morning that the couple were back from their vacation. The Twitter account posted several images to prove it.

After several days of basking on the pill at the beach and scuba diving, one of Hollywood’s hottest couples is back in California. And this is for professional reasons, in large part.

Sam Asghari was therefore seen yesterday morning in the studios of Paramount. The handsome kid has also shared several stories on Instagram which suggest that a professional project is looming on the horizon.

Sports guide, photo model, dancer and soon to be an actor? At only 26 years old, Britney Spears’ darling is overwhelmed by artistic projects.

And last can count on the support of his sweetheart, who continues to encourage him in everything he does on a daily basis. “You are my pillar, my rock, I love you very much,” she wrote a few months ago on Instagram.



