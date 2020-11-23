Britney Spears: Her performance on “I’m a Slave 4 U”!

Britney Spears comeback on social media! On twitter, fans re-shared her amazing performance of her single “I’m a Slave 4 U”!

Come-back on social networks for the beautiful and sexy Britney Spears! On twitter, fans re-shared her incredible performance of her 2001 Billboard Music Awards single “I’m a Slave 4 U”!

Since Britney Spears announced a few months earlier that she no longer wanted to go on stage, fans have been sad … And for good reason …

Phenomenal star of the 2000s, Britney Spears has had many successes! But despite fans asking for more after her, the singer has turned the page and has been at a standstill since her manager left her!

To console themselves, the fans therefore review his former performances! On twitter, they posted Britney Spears performing “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards!

BRITNEY SPEARS: HIS INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE OF “I’M A SLAVE 4 U” AT BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (2001)

Posted a few hours ago, Britney Spears once again panicked the web with her old performance! Seen by over 40,000 fans, they haven’t forgotten their 2000s fav star!

In this 2-minute extract, we see the singer swinging and singing at the top of her voice! She performs “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the Billboard Music Awards to perfection!

But nothing surprising coming from him, especially at the time! Indeed, Britney Spears marked a whole generation with her sexy clips and her pop songs! Unsurprisingly, the fans still support her and don’t forget her!

In fact, many fans have cheered the star under her video! On twitter, we can see many heart and flame emojis!

“Did Britney do anything to guard the body?” Why, what a wonderful body! “Or” What a spectacle! »Comment his fans!



