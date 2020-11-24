Britney Spears has the backing of the restaurateur!

Britney Spears has been at war with her father for several months. A restaurateur took his defense on Twitter.

Jamie Spears “alcoholic” and “deranged”? For several months, Britney Spears has been fighting her father over his guardianship. The 38-year-old singer can’t manage her fortune and Jamie Spears is absolutely in control of her entire life. Thus, she wants to put an end to this tutelage which seems to rot her life.

Fans are following this story closely and even launched the hashtag “FreeBritney” several weeks ago. They wish to see the singer fulfilled and her appearances on social networks worry them a lot. To them, it is obvious that she is in danger alongside her father.

Britney Spears has been unable to manage her schedule on her own for over twelve years. So, she wants to regain some semblance of freedom, and her lawyer has made some icy statements about Jamie. “My client informed me that she was afraid of her father,” echoes LCI.

Thus, the singer has decided not to go back on stage as long as her father will be in charge of his life. A decision that saddens everyone, but which perhaps shows a certain unease.

BRITNEY SPEARS: NEW GLACIAL STATEMENTS ABOUT HIS FATHER!

Britney Spears’ relatives are worried about the singer. Her father seems to have a lot of control over her and refuses to grant all her requests, reports our colleagues. Thus, she would not be able to incur the slightest expense, drive or vote.

The singer would feel like trapped. Nonetheless, today it looks like there are many low-praise statements about Jamie Spears. In fact, a former restaurateur, who rubbed shoulders with the star, thinks her father is toxic to her.

“A restaurateur who worked with Britney Spears has just said that her father is: ‘Deranged, alcoholic, dangerous and has no knowledge of the music business. It’s a calamity, I understand and support Britney, ”we read on Twitter.

Nonetheless, it seems unclear whether these statements are correct. Jamie Spears is a very quiet man and no one has yet reported a drinking problem in his home. Finally, these new words could ignite a little more powder between the father, the daughter… and the fans!



