Despite a brief interruption by her ex-husband trying to break into the party, Britney Spears finally married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asgari on June 9 at their Southern California home. The fabulous footage of the BTS wedding was quite impressive, as was the star-studded guest list, which included Paris Hilton and Madonna. Interestingly, her new husband’s ex-girlfriend had previously weighed in that the pop singer may have “hit the jackpot” with Asgari – although she herself was apparently warned from him at some point.

When the couple got engaged for the first time in September, TMZ caught up with an old love: international model and singer Myra Veronica. Then she joked that Sam Asgari “finally hit the jackpot,” but in fact Britney Spears won a large sum because of what a “charming and cute” 28-year-old personal trainer. But the comment reflected fans’ still-ongoing speculation that he might be with the Grammy winner just for her money—the alleged reason Spears wasn’t allowed to marry or have children with him while she was in custody.

And after the wedding, Maria Veronica opened up even more: TMZ reported in an interview that her management in 2015 “warned her about Sam.” However, the ex seems to be of the opinion that it was just a controlling situation from the business side, and not with her ex, as with the singer, saying:

Well, when I was dating Sam, I was almost in the same situation as Britney. I was controlled by my management and what do you have there. He just appeared in the frame when I was trying to separate myself from it all. And I think he really helped. He’s very understanding; he’s very supportive, so I think that’s what she needed at the time.

Given that the former X Factor judge is still filing a lawsuit against her father in connection with the treatment of her in custody, Maria Veronica suggested that Britney Spears “still needs” the loving support that Sam Asgari can offer. She even claimed that they were “perfect” for each other. And as for being a decent husband, she’s not too worried about that either. She shared:

I think Sam would be a fantastic husband. He’s not the type to cheat or flirt. He is very loyal, very supportive. So, to be honest, I think I see only good things for them.

When they further told about the alleged intentions of her former partner in relation to his new wife, Maria Veronica previously stated that she did not think that he would “hurt her by himself.” She clarified that even if the two of them ever break up, he will always take care of the “Circus” artist and be by her side, because, apparently, he is just like that.

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari really hope to strengthen their union more definitely by having their own child. Unfortunately, in May they announced that just a few weeks later they had a miscarriage. However, in the end, Asgari said that they still hope to have a baby again in the future when the time comes.

Whatever the case, Maria Veronica believes that Sam Asgari will be a “fantastic father” when it really happens for the couple. With all these wonderful reviews, it really might seem that Britney Spears has found something special in Asgari.