Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy

So supportive! Kevin Federline congratulated Britney Spears on the shocking news about the singer’s pregnancy.

“Kevin knows about Britney’s Instagram posting,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, 44, the former dancer’s lawyer, told NBC News on Monday, April 11. — He wishes her all the best, a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [the groom] Sam Asgari, when they plan the excitement of fatherhood together.”

Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old Grammy winner told her social media followers that she “lost so much weight” during her recent trip to Maui only to “gain it again.”

The Princess of Pop Music wrote: “I thought: “God… what happened to my stomach???”. My husband said, “No, you’re pregnant with food, silly!!!”. So I did a pregnancy test… and, well… I’m going to have a baby. Four days later, I ate a little more pregnant 🤰🏼 🙈 🙈 🙈 Growing!!! If there are two… I might just lose [sic] his 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 .”

The “Crossroads” star, who has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, from Federline, went on to write that she had suffered from perinatal depression in the past.

“I have to say it’s absolutely terrible,” concluded the Mississippi native. “Women didn’t talk about it then… some considered it dangerous if a woman complains like that with a baby inside… but now women talk about it every day… thank God, we don’t need to keep this pain a secret. actually the secret 🤫 😬 😬 😬 … This time I will do yoga 🧘 ♀ ️ every day !!! We give a lot of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Asgari, 28, spoke about fatherhood in his own post, writing that being a father is “the most important job” he has ever done.

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the Iranian—born man who proposed to Spears in November 2021 wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to, and I don’t take it lightly.”

Since the duo started dating in 2016, the songwriter has been openly talking about her plans to conceive a child with a model.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the “Gimme More” singer said during a court hearing in June 2021, five months before her guardianship was terminated. “They told me right now in custody that I can’t get married or have a baby, I have an intrauterine device inside me now, so I won’t get pregnant. I wanted to remove the IUD to try to have another baby.”

In March, the dancer wrote on Instagram that she “plans to have children” during her vacation with Asgari in Polynesia.