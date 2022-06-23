Britney Spears debuted with a fresh haircut, celebrating moving into a new home after Sam Asgari’s wedding

A new name, a new look! After becoming Mrs. Sam Asgari earlier this month, Britney Spears introduced another update in her life: a chic haircut.

In a slideshow of images posted on Instagram on Wednesday, June 22, the 40-year-old singer showed off her new hairstyle. Posing in a blue and yellow triangle bikini, Spears sported shoulder-length curls. She confirmed the information in the caption to her post and shared that she and 28-year-old Asgari moved into a new house together.

”I haven’t had a honeymoon yet… Got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do,” the hitmaker wrote next to the post, which shows her standing in her pool. The carousel also featured a clip of her husband diving into clear blue water. “It’s so weird, I wake up and everything is new… new swimming pool… new kitchen… new bed … I think I’m in shock!!! I’m figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside, but I also like being inside.”

The “Crossroads” star continued: “My yard is sick, so my dogs are in pig heaven!!! Change is so great… as my children say… that’s great!!! Since I’m so uncool… yes, I’ll keep sharing… it keeps me posted … my family always had a way to let me know … Well, I think I have a pretty good way too!!!”

She added: “I had a good swim in my pool… it’s so bright and it has a nice place to relax and a slide… I’ve been down it 4 times already… it’s damn fast!!! I cut all my hair short, and my husband just cooked me a steak… life is good!!!!”

Spears and Asgari tied the knot at her former home in Los Angeles on June 9. The “Toxic” singer said ”I do” in a custom-made dress by Donatella Versace. The bride then changed into a black Versace mini dress, a two-tone ensemble, and then a red mini dress, a source told Us Weekly. The groom was also dressed from Versace.

The intimate ceremony, attended by Spears’ closest friends, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore, was emotional for the Grammy Award winner.

“Britney arrived in this beautiful horse-drawn carriage that looked like it came straight from a fairy tale,” a second insider exclusively told us. “Britney was crying during the ceremony, and Sam was sweetly wiping her tears.”

The ceremony itself, which lasted only 10 minutes, was conducted by the Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married 41-year-old Hilton and Carter Reum last fall.