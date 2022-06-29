Britney Spears Dances Like Robert Pattinson Deepface In the Latest Video, And It’s a Vibe

There are a lot of things that people know about Britney Spears, especially if you follow her on social media. For example, Spears likes to show off her sense of style in her favorite outfits. The pop star also likes to lounge by the pool or on the beach and show off her best bikinis, and Spears is also known for getting naked and giving the world a taste of what nature has given her. But everyone who pays attention to Spears’ posts also knows that the lady loves dance videos, and a recent video where she dances like Robert Pattinson’s deepfake definitely makes an impression.

Britney Spears is obviously a pretty big fan of social media, and she was able to fully use her Instagram account (especially) to give fans a glimpse into her life, especially when she started talking about how she was treated. her guardianship, which finally ended in November 2021. But, among all the revelations on very personal topics and the recent stream of fabulous images from the wedding of Spears and Sam Asgari, there are still dance videos that superstar fans love to watch. see. Including this recent post about her and her friend copying Robert Pattinson’s deepfake moves.

I mean, it’s nothing short of completely hypnotic, right? I’m basically a part-time professional video watcher on Instagram, and even I found it hard to keep looking at this incredibly creepy non-Pattinson dead-eyed, staring at him during a weird dance, and then watching Spears and her unnamed buddy copy it. it’s moving. Although I admit that “copy” seems like the wrong word, since deepfake dancing is a bit more laid-back, like what you might see a bored person starting to do in a long queue at the checkout at the grocery store. Meanwhile, Spears and her friend quickly plunged into an almost Irish jig, but, nevertheless, it’s still a general atmosphere.

Of course, part of the atmosphere created by Spears’ post is related to the signature. Recently, the newlywed has been very openly trying to be the best, but at the same time loving herself for who she is, and this delightfully silly dance post also touches on some of them. She notes that viewing social networks with “women with stylish play and hot bodies” often makes her want to “climb into a hole and feel like an idiot,” but Spears firmly adheres to the publication of images and videos that do not correspond to reality. always perfect.

Firstly, given Spears’ many decades in the entertainment industry, she knows how long this “perfect” image takes. And, as she said in her caption, dealing with the fact that every aspect of her life has been controlled for so many years, she has stopped trying to meet other people’s often unrealistic expectations, so she can just live the way she wants.

Hopefully, now that Britney Spears is a happily married woman who recently moved into a new home to be closer to her sons with ex Kevin Federline, she will be able to do this as much as she wants. And, if her fans are lucky, she’ll keep us updated on her progress with a series of social media posts that will get us talking.