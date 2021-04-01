Britney Spears cried for 2 weeks for her documentary

Britney Spears spoke for the first of the documentary about her life, Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star. In a post on her Instagram, the singer said she felt embarrassed by the way she was portrayed in the production of The New York Times.

What did Britney Spears say?

The star shared a video of her dancing to Aerosmith’s Crazy on Instagram. In the text, Spears states that her life has always been speculated, watched and judged and that for her sanity, she needs to dance every night. The singer continues, saying that it takes a lot of strength to trust the universe with her real vulnerability, since she has always been insulted by the media.

Specifically about her life documentary, Britney Spears claims that she did not watch it in its entirety, but from the parts she saw, she is ashamed of the way she was portrayed and cried for two weeks.

Finally, the eternal princess of pop says that she does what she can to keep her joy and that dancing every day brings her happiness. She ends the text by saying that she doesn’t want to be perfect, but to convey kindness.

Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star

The documentary in question shows the treatment that the singer received from the media since the beginning of her career, as well as the legal battle that she has against her father.

Since it was released, the production has generated a reaction from the public and other celebrities. With over 1 million tweets on the subject, even Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake publicly apologized for his actions in the early 2000s after the couple broke up.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, the documentary’s director, Samantha Stark, said that it is very difficult to produce a film about someone when she doesn’t want to participate.

You can watch Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star on Globoplay.