Britney Spears couldn’t stop crying during her wedding to Sam Asgari: he “wiped her tears” during the ceremony

Overcoming emotions. Britney Spears couldn’t hold back tears when she exchanged vows with Sam Asgari during their wedding in California.

“Britney arrived in this beautiful horse—drawn carriage that looked like she came straight from a fairy tale,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the ceremony on Thursday, June 9, which was attended by many of the famous friends of the 40-year-old “Crossroads” star. “Britney cried during the ceremony, and Sam sweetly wiped her tears.”

We were confirmed that the couple exchanged vows in California on Thursday, June 9, at an intimate celebration. “I am very glad that this day has come and they are married,” a representative of the 28-year-old actor told Us after the couple got married. “I know he’s wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive at every step. I am so grateful to Sam for having him in my life, and I can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The ceremony itself, which lasted only 10 minutes, was led by the Reverend Clint Hufft, who last fall also married Spears’ friends Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. The “Toxic” singer wore an off-the-shoulder dress custom-made by Donatella Versace (along with three other Versace ensembles during the evening) and bejeweled by Stephanie Gottlieb. On this important day, the bride wore more than 60 carats of diamonds, the total value of which was $ 570,000. The newlyweds also exchanged wedding rings designed by Gottlieb.

After emotional vows, she and Asgari partied all night long with guests like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Hilton.

“Britney was so happy and in a very good mood. She couldn’t stop smiling! She had so much fun and danced a lot, which, of course, is her favorite hobby,” an insider told us. “Everyone was in a good mood and so happy for Britney, especially seeing what she’s been through over the last couple of years.”

The 13-year guardianship service of the artist “Slave 4 U”, which was led by her father Jamie Spears, was terminated in November 2021. She broke up with her parents and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, neither of whom was at her wedding. Britney’s brother, Brian Spears, wasn’t there either.

Ahead of the wedding, TMZ reported that Britney’s sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, will also not be present to watch their mother walk down the aisle. “Although there will be no boys, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best in the future,” Federline’s lawyer said.

Britney and Asgari got engaged in September 2021 after almost five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it,” the pop star captioned an Instagram video about her and the Hacks alumni at the time.

Later, the model said that she asked a question with a ring that she designed herself. “I thought, given her taste, that she wouldn’t want something super-big and super-famous,” the personal trainer told GQ in June, adding that he chose a princess-cut diamond in honor of a “real princess.”

He continued, “Celebrities get this ring for a million dollars. And it’s usually free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart.”

With a report by Diana Cooper