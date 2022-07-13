Britney Spears’ Conservatory is over, so why is Britney’s free lawyer calling for the overthrow of new people?

While Britney Spears lived her best newlywed life while honeymooning on a yacht with Sam Asgari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal cases during her 13-year guardianship, which finally ended in mid-November 2021. Most of these ongoing legal issues are related to Spears’ father, Jamie, and now that the two are due back in court at the end of July, Free Britney’s lawyer is calling for the overthrow of the new people who, in her opinion, had a hand in the first place, Spears is under this guardianship.

Who does Britney’s free lawyer want to displace in the case of Britney Spears vs. Jamie Spears?

According to Insider, guardianship attorney Lisa McCarley (who is associated with the Free Britney movement) filed a lawsuit earlier this week in which she proposed to overthrow Dr. James Edward Spar for his alleged diagnosis, saying Spears had dementia and she could not hire her own. a lawyer in a 2008 medical report that allegedly led Jamie Spears to petition for custody. According to McCarley’s brief:

[Britney Spears] is the last person on Earth who should be overthrown in this case. The first person on Earth to be overthrown is Dr. James Edward Spar. After all, it was Dr. Spar’s mythological statement that put Britney Jean Spears under the control and custody of James P. Spears, despite her objections, in the first place… It’s time for all of us to find out the truth about the judges and lawyers who left. Britney, without a lifeline, under the control and care of an abusive male relative who had a long history of abusive and dysfunctional behavior.

McCarley also asked that all the experts who testified and the lawyers who participated in the closed hearing of the pop star’s case on February 4, 2008, be forced to testify, and the medical report obtained as a result of this trial be made public, including anything. what was edited.

Why did this new filing in the Britney Spears lawsuit arise?

This brief was filed after Jamie Spears asked for his daughter to be deposed before their hearing because of the younger Spears’ social media allegations that referred to his alleged abuse when he was in charge of her custody. Spears has been talking since last summer about the shocking treatment she says she had to live with while in custody and didn’t take the blows, detailing how she believes her family contributed to her situation.

The court is due to determine later this month whether Spears’ father was spying on her, as she claimed. Jamie Spears has publicly denied any wrongdoing on this front, especially regarding the fact that he planted a bug in Britney Spears’ bedroom or knew about “any such surveillance.”

What does this filing mean for Britney Spears’ case against her father?

Right now, the short answer to this question is that it’s hard to say. McCarley had to file an amicus brief because she is not one of the superstar’s lawyers, and these brief reports are only filed by people who are not actually directly involved in the case they are providing information on. This seems to mean that the court can accept or leave McCarley’s proposals almost without thinking, since she is not actually involved in the case.

Lisa McCarley herself told the publication that there are no grounds “in the law” that would prevent Jamie Spears’ legal team from overthrowing Britney Spears, so we just need to wait and see if her statement will have an impact.