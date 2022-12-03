Britney Spears Celebrated Her Birthday By Texting Jamie’s Ex-Sister Lynn Spears

It’s no secret that Britney Spears has had problems with her family members over the past few years, but her latest act may mean that she wants to mend the relationship. To the surprise of her fans, Spears celebrated her birthday by posting a sweet message to her ex-sister Jamie Lynn Spears. To be honest, this is a bit of a shocking event, to say the least, but the post is very sentimental and will surely warm the hearts of some fans.

The Toxic singer, who turned 41 on Friday, is usually active on Instagram and has recently been posting content dedicated to her sons and husband Sam Asgari. In this spirit, she found some kind words for her “younger sister”. Under her signature Spears wrote:

It’s my birthday, but you’re my heart, so I’m thinking about you… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring and showing courage and glory in your show!!! You are not alone… if anyone knows what it feels like… I understand 🤧 🤧 🤧 My little sister !!! I love you!!!

There were several photos of Jamie Lynn Spears in the post, one of which shows her playing the guitar, and the other — her portrait in the kitchen. Check it out:

Although the message is nice, fans were shocked by the publication, and they made it clear that they were not quite sure if Britney really uploaded the photos. (This actually adds to the continuous list of conspiracy theories in the singer’s comments.) For example, former bachelor Caitlin Bristow commented:

Okay, now we know who’s running her account. Cough, Jamie, cough.

This comment has gained over 10,000 likes, and TikToker Mick Zazon posted a comment that has since gained 33,000 likes, which reads:

I am quite puzzled

The reason for the confusion is that the two sisters have been publicly feuding since the end of custody of Britney, which lasted 13 years. Jamie Lynn was no exception to Britney’s accusations against her family. Britney previously called her younger sister one of those who left her to “drown” during the trial.

Earlier this year, Britney Spears’ lawyer handed Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter asking her to stop sharing stories about Britney while promoting her memoir, “Things I Had to Say.” In January, Britney also called her younger sister a “scumbag” and said she was not ready to forgive her. Jamie Lynn replied to her sister, saying that she “tried many times to talk to [her] directly and solve it in private, as sisters should do.”

The younger Spears spoke about how much she loves her sister, telling GMA that she “only always loved and supported her.” She also said she had “not taken any steps to become part of” Britney’s custody. In addition to all this, she also expressed sympathy for Britney in connection with her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

As for other members of the Spears family, Britney accused her mother of hitting her, and Lynn Spears’ father tried several times to apologize for what the singer “…Baby One More Time” went through. Britney seems to have answered her mom’s pleas, even though it wasn’t a loving response.

Based on Britney’s latest post about her sister, it seems that they have reconciled, or at least are taking steps to make amends. One would hope that the two brothers and sisters—and the family as a whole—would find some peace.