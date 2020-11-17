Britney Spears and Sam Asghari “fled” to Hawaii

After Britney Spears lost her case against her father, the singer has gone on a trip with her boyfriend Sam Asghari to ease her sadness.

Britney Spears left town. The pop star recently shared that she went on a much-needed getaway trip with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. On Instagram on Monday, November 16, she captioned her post: “It felt like a little trip to paradise to celebrate an early birthday.”

The “Mood Ring” singer shared a photo of herself and Sam posing in front of a private jet. Making your trip more adorable? The couple wore matching white shirts.

Britney looked comfortable and cute as she paired her shirt with khaki shorts, brown suede platform heels, round sunglasses, and a face mask. The personal trainer, on the other hand, donned comfortable gray shorts and mint-colored Nike sneakers. Like the 38-year-old star, she was also wearing round sunglasses and a face mask.

“I’m doing all that work on you right now,” Britney shared in another post, along with a picture of her ready to take off inside the plane. “PS … I wanted to be creative.”

It’s unclear how long the “Glory” singer plans to be on vacation. However, a source told E! News that the singer headed to Maui, Hawaii and “wanted to escape” after the latest update on her guardianship battle.

“She’s very upset about Jamie,” the source shares.

Britney Spears will not return to the stage

According to the singer’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, Britney is afraid of her father. The accusation was made in court on November 10 during a hearing on the future of the star’s guardianship.

Britney’s attorney also alleged that she will no longer act as long as her father is in control of her career, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. It was also revealed in court that Jamie and Britney haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time.

According to the outlet, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, supports the star’s wishes and wants her ex-husband removed from guardianship. Jamie’s attorney argued that she has not violated her role as her daughter’s guardian, the outlet reported.

Due to the singer’s ongoing struggle for independence, her fans have created the #FreeBritney movement. Do you think Britney Spears can ever get her freedom back?



