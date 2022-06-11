Britney Spears and Sam Asgari have received a restraining order against Jason Alexander after a failed wedding

Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asgari have received a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander after his attempt to disrupt their wedding.

Chronology of the ups and downs of Britney Spears and ex Jason Alexander

“Fortunately, Alexander is in custody and is under an emergency protective court order,” Matthew Rosengart, a lawyer for the 40—year-old “Crossroads” star, said in an interview with Page Six on Friday, June 10. — I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson. and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work, and look forward to cooperating with law enforcement to ensure aggressive prosecution and hopefully conviction of Alexander, as it should be.”

Rosengart added: “It was an outrageous security breach that I’m furious about, but thankfully Britney is safe and she was an amazing and happy bride.”

According to court documents obtained by the publication, 40-year-old Alexander must keep at least 100 yards away from Spears and 28-year-old Asgari. The police report also states that Alexander, who was married to the Circus performer for 55 hours in 2004, “constantly encroaches” on her property.

Britney Spears Dating Story: from Kevin Federline to Sam Asgari

Alexander’s actions hit the headlines a few hours before Spears’ wedding to a Hux graduate when he showed up at her estate in California. (Spears and the Iranian native used the residence as the venue for the ceremony.)

“Britney Spears invited me here,” the Louisiana native said during an Instagram Live video on Thursday, June 9. — She’s my first wife. My only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to disrupt the wedding because there’s no one here but Sam. So where the hell is the family?

Us Weekly confirmed that Alexander was subsequently arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on three misdemeanor charges: trespassing and refusing to leave property, battery and vandalism. His bail is set at $22,500.

The former Mouseketeer has not yet spoken publicly about the incident, instead focusing on her wedding to Asgari.

“Wow!!! Holy holy shit!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Yggggeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! It was the most exciting day,” Spears wrote on Instagram on Friday, June 10, saying that before walking down the aisle, she had a “panic attack.” “I was so nervous all morning, but then at 14:00 it really dawned on me… WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!”

She added: “The team that turned our house literally into a dream castle was fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream, and the party was even better ! !!! … So many incredible people came to our wedding, and I’m still in shock!!! @drewbarrymore is my girlfriend, in love, and @selenagomez, who, by the way, is much more beautiful in life, if possible, both came.”

While Spears and the model, who got engaged in September 2021, tied the knot surrounded by people like Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton, Us confirmed that her family members were not present. Father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her two sons were not at the celebration.

“Although there will be no boys, Kevin [Federline] and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future,” the 44—year-old lawyer for the former backup dancer said in a statement earlier this month. , referring to the sons of the former Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.