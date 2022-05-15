Britney Spears and Sam Asgari announce pregnancy Loss: “We lost our miracle baby”

Britney Spears had a miscarriage, which she and her fiance Sam Asgari announced on Saturday, May 14.

“It is with deep sadness that we must announce that we have lost our miracle baby in early pregnancy,” reads the image posted on Instagram in both profiles. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The joint statement continued, noting that the 40-year-old singer and the 28-year-old actor announced the pregnancy shortly after they found out they were expecting: “Maybe we should have waited to announce until we moved on, however we were too excited to share the good. News. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue to try to expand our wonderful family. We are grateful for your support. We ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

The image of the note was captioned: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support.”

Asgari added in the comments: “We’re going to have a miracle soon.”

Last month, Spears announced she was expecting her third child. “I lost so much weight to go on a trip to Maui, only to gain it again 🤷🏼 ♀ ️ 🤷🏼 ♀ ️ 🤷🏼 ♀ ️ … I thought: “God… what happened to my stomach???” My husband said, “No, I’m pregnant from eating 🤪 !!!” So I did a pregnancy test… and well… I’m going to have a baby,” the “Crossroads” star explained in an Instagram post on April 11.

The “Stronger” singer is the mother of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. It would be Asgari’s first child.

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the 28—year—old wrote on social media after his fiancee announced her pregnancy. “Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to, and I don’t take it lightly. This is the most important job I’ve ever done.”

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video “Slumber Party”. They got engaged in September 2021, two months before the official termination of Spears’ guardianship.

Spears first publicly announced her desire to have a child from her longtime love and tie the knot in her sensational testimony about her adult custody in June 2021.

“I want to get married and have a baby. They told me right now in custody that I can’t get married or have a baby,” the Mississippi—born singer claimed at the time. “Now I have an IUD inside me, so I won’t get pregnant. I wanted to remove the IUD to try to have another child. But this so—called team won’t let me go to the doctor to have it removed because they don’t want me to have children- more children.”