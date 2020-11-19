Britney Spears and Paris Hilton leading the selfie?

Britney Spears, a true inventor? The star of the early 2000s would have been behind the very first selfie in the world!

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears are all icons of their time. Both would have invented the art of the selfie. They are, according to some, the instigators. Info or intox ?

Kim Kardashian has nothing to do with … So Britney Spears and Paris Hilton are the true inventors of the selfie?

If this art of photography is the preferred mode of shooting for stars, it is also for ordinary people. No need to explain to you what it consists of.

You take a picture of yourself using your cell phone camera. You and the scenery behind you who wants to appear there.

A true phenomenon of our time, everyone now asks for a “selfie” with their favorite star. Ellen Degeneres, Stéphane Bern, Emmanuel Macron… Everyone is doing it!

However, there is a beginning somewhere, right? Britney Spears would therefore be, alongside Paris Hilton, one of the pioneers of this art!

BRITNEY SPEARS AND PARIS HILTON DID THEY INVENT THE SELFIE?

“14 years earlier Britney Spears and Paris Hilton invented the selfie,” read a tweet from a Brit fan page. A very presumptuous statement, isn’t it?

Back in the day, our smartphone cameras weren’t that good, if not nonexistent. That said, our two stars took self-portraits using digital cameras.

Finally, neither Britney Spears nor Paris Hilton can boast of such a feat. In 1914, Anastasia was already taking selfies using a Brownie camera, the ancestor of the camera.

Of course, it was not until the era of the Internet, MySpace (RIP), Instagram and Snapchat to give a name to this practice. It was in 2002 on an Australian forum that the word was born.

“Selfie” goes smoothly, it’s short, it’s meaningful and effective. The word will spread outside Australia in 2012, even resulting in a song: “Let Me Take A #Selfie”.

In fact, in Quebec, we like to translate Anglo-Saxon-sounding words. Thus, our French-speaking friends on the other side of the Atlantic prefer to say self-portrait!



