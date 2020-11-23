Britney Spears about to release her record album “Glory”!

A Britney Spears fan account on Twitter explained that she is due to release her latest vinyl album “Glory”. Fans can’t wait!

The Britney Amry FR Twitter account has made confidences about “Glory” the very last album of Britney Spears. Indeed, according to the author, it seems that the young woman is about to release it on vinyl.

The Britney Spears fan account revealed: “Britney Spears’ latest album ‘Glory’ released in 2016 will be released on vinyl on December 4th. It will include two new music, including “Swimming In The Stars” ”.

The young woman’s fan account also added: “And all the remixes of ‘Mood Ring’. It is already out of stock. To come back to that, I think Britney Spears refuses to release new music.

Britney Amry FR also explained, “However, ‘Swimming In The Stars’ and the other bonus music were both recorded before her legal battle with her father.”

BRITNEY SPEARS EXPECTED TO RELEASE TWO MUSIC ALREADY RECORDED IN 2016

Britney Spears’s fan account revealed, “She still has to live up to her contract with her record label. She therefore (in my opinion) made the decision to release 2 songs already recorded in 2016 “.

Finally, Britney Amry FR concluded: “To add them to her album ‘Glory’. (Album she was happy to see N1 in sales on iTunes this year) “. Even so, the artist continues to worry his fans.

On social networks, the young woman also shares videos, each stranger than the next. Her subscribers still seem very stressed about her mental health. But that’s not all.

On her Instagram account, she also shares the same style of video. It appears with black under the eyes. And reveals a rather bizarre dance. Every week it’s the same story.

One thing is certain, her fans are struggling to keep up with her at the moment. They hope she’s doing well!



