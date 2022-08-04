Britney Griner’s Defense Team’s Reaction to Russia’s Decision

Britney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on charges of drug smuggling.

The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner’s lawyers called the verdict “absolutely unfounded” and said they would “definitely appeal,” the New York Times reported.

Griner, who pleaded guilty last month to drug smuggling, could have been sentenced to 10 years in a Russian prison. It is reported that in the final debate, the prosecutor’s office requested 9.5 years.

It is expected that even without an appeal, Griner will not serve his nine-year term. The U.S. and Russian governments have begun discussing a possible prisoner swap to bring Griner and another American prisoner, Paul Whelan, back to the states.

Griner had to get a prison sentence before any potential trade deals could be initiated.

Follow the news about this developing situation.