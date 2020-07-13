British Youtuber Nicole Thea dies

British youtuber Nicole Thea, whose videos have made more than 5 million views, has died at the age of 24 with her unborn child, her family announced on Instagram on Monday.

“To all of Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I must inform you that Nicole and her son that she and (her companion) Boga had called Reign her unfortunately died on Saturday morning,” announces her family. .

The dancer living in London regularly posted videos on her pregnancy. The most recent showed behind the scenes of a photo shoot where she was posing, eight months pregnant, in a bathtub filled with milk.

Her partner Boga, 20, is part of Ghana Boys, a group of three dancers from Ghana based in London.



