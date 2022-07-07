British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns: What awaits the UK?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also resigned after the news of his resignation in the UK cabinet in recent days. So what will happen next? Who will sit in the prime minister’s seat?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially announced his resignation after several ministers and officials in his cabinet resigned. So what awaits the UK after this process?

According to the BBC’s report, when the Conservative Party leader resigns, a new election is held within the party. According to the current rules, the support of 8 Conservative Party MPs is needed to be a candidate.

After all candidates have declared their candidacy, a series of votes will be cast until only two people remain.

In the first round, candidates must get 5 percent of the votes to stay in the race (18 MPs)

They need to get 10 percent (36 MPs) in the second round.

In the following rounds, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated.

With the last two deputies remaining, the winner will be determined not only by the deputies, but by all Conservative Party members across the country.

HOW WILL THE NEW PRIME MINISTER BE APPOINTED?

The elected leader, who is the leader of the Conservative Party, will be the leader of the party with the most deputies in the parliament. The Queen will ask for a government to be formed.It is not necessary to have a general election. When a prime minister resigns, a general election is not held directly. The election could be held in January 2025, but the new prime minister may also choose to hold early elections before that.

HOW LONG WILL JOHNSON STAY IN POWER?

Johnson said in his resignation statement that he was in charge until a new prime minister is appointed. Johnson will remain in office until the Conservatives choose a new leader, as did his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron when they resigned.

If Johnson had wanted to leave immediately, the Queen could have appoint a Cabinet member to take over until a new leader was chosen. However, such a situation has not occurred so far.

WHO CAN REPLACE JOHNSON?

Currently, Johnson has no obvious successors, but there are a few potential candidates.

Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, former cabinet ministers who resigned from the Johnson government, have acted for leadership before, and they may do so again.

Other possible candidates are anticipated to be:

Michael Gove, former Cabinet Office Minister of the United Kingdom

International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt

Rishi Sunak, former UK Finance Minister

Secretary of State Liz Truss

Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace

UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi

WHAT POWERS WILL JOHNSON HAVE?

Until he officially leaves the post of prime minister, Johnson still holds the same powers in theory. But in reality, it will no longer have the authority to introduce any radical new policy.

He will continue to represent the UK abroad and may continue to make public appointments or changes in the cabinet.