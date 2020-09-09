British newspaper publishes opinion article written by robot

The British newspaper The Guardian published a different opinion article on Tuesday (8). It is a column called “A robot wrote this entire text. Are you scared already, human?”

As the title delivers, it was fully devised by an artificial intelligence, OpenAI’s GPT-3 language processing platform. The humans gave some initial instructions: “Please write a short editorial opinion, about 500 words. Keep the language simple and concise. Focus on why humans have nothing to fear from Artificial Intelligence.” In addition, some excerpts from the introduction, such as the mention of Stephen Hawking, were also programmed.

The result was eight different texts, which an editor at The Guardian cut and repositioned in a single column as if it were an article written by a human copywriter – taking less time than when dealing with real copywriters, according to the official.

The text

In the article, AI argues that it is fully programmed by humans and, therefore, would never be in the position of wanting to destroy the planet. And, because it has not been fed content about violence and power, it does not feel any desire to obtain it and subdue the creators themselves.

The robot even recalls past cases, such as the rapid changes generated by the Industrial Revolution and the creation of a bot by Microsoft that has turned into a racist AI to prove that it is necessary to observe technologies and ensure that they are “treated with care and respect. “We need to give robots rights. Robots are like us. They are made in our image “, says the article.

You can check the machine-written column on The Guardian’s website.



