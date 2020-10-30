British Arrested for Sending Bitcoin to ISIS

A large amount of Bitcoin (BTC) was transferred abroad from an ISIS member, a UK citizen. This money is thought to have been sent to assist IS militants trying to escape from prison.

According to reports, the focus of the accusations is his 27-year-old United Kingdom citizen named Hisham Chaudhary. It was stated that Chaudhary worked for ISIS between January 2016 and October 2020. Chaudhary is accused of sending money abroad to help ISIS militants. It was stated that Chaudhary, who learned that he used Bitcoin for this, gave this aid to help the militants escape from Syrian prisons.

Will be tried for 7 different terrorist crimes

Hisham Chaudhary will not be tried with only one crime. According to the developments, Chaudhary faced seven terrorism charges in total. Four of them were listed as broadcasting terrorism, being a member of an illegal organization, and organizing two fund supports to terrorist organizations with Bitcoin. It was stated that ISIS member Chaudhary did not object to any of the charges in the court.

Is the US adopting blockchain in the field of defense?

The use of cryptocurrencies in illegal activities is known as one of the biggest obstacles to the adoption of these currencies by states. A blockchain-based mechanism is used when trading with Bitcoin, but blockchain technology does not only concern cryptocurrencies.

In the competition recently organized by the United States Department of Defense, the company that won the competition also uses blockchain as technology. The participation of companies using blockchain technology in the competition organized by the USA brings to mind whether the USA will adopt blockchain in the field of defense.

There is not yet a law regulating cryptocurrencies in the United States. This situation does not create a very clear environment for people in America when transacting with crypto money. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple company, made his complaint with the comment “we are portable”. Garlinghouse announced that it is considering moving Ripple’s headquarters outside of the US due to the unclear legal environment in the country. It is estimated that Garlinghouse will most likely move the company to Japan.



