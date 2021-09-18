Britain’s former deputy prime minister defended Facebook!

Nick Clegg, the UK’s former deputy prime minister and Facebook’s head of global communications, has responded to the accusations against the company.

Facebook, the world’s largest social media company, has been awash with allegations recently. The company, which is on the agenda with the documents that emerged the other day, is accused of knowing the problems that are the basis of many illegal events on the platform and not taking any action despite this.

In particular, the documents, in which the management is in the focus of targets, include reports on different topics, such as Facebook exempting celebrities from standard moderation rules, employees voicing concerns that the platform could be used for human trafficking, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg knowingly inciting anti-vaccine opponents.

Facebook’s vice president denies accusations

Making a statement on the subject, Facebook Vice President Nick Clegg harshly criticized the documents published by The Wall Street Journal. Denying the accusations, Clegg said, “I do not accept this mischaracterization of our work and discussion of the company’s aims. It is journalism, not journalism.” used the phrases.

While The Wall Street Journal has yet to respond to comments, the Commerce Committee, which oversees consumer protection, has announced that it has launched an investigation into reports on Facebook and its subsidiaries. It is a matter of curiosity how the investigation will end and who will be found guilty.

If the allegations are true and Nick Clegg is found guilty, the scandal will grow even more. The main reason for this is that Clegg served as deputy prime minister in the UK between 2010 and 2015. The experienced name, who played an active role in politics for many years, served as the leader of the Liberal Democrats for about 8 years.

So what do you think about this subject? Could The Wall Street Journal’s claims be true or is the former deputy prime minister right? You can share your views with us in the comments section.