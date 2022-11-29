BRIT Awards Announce Rising Star Shortlist For 2023

The shortlist of the “Rising Star of BRITs 2023″ award has been announced — check it out below.

The statue, formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award, is awarded to British artists who have not yet reached the top 20 of the official album charts or have not had more than one top 20 in the official singles chart as of October 31, 2022.

The shortlist is selected by a group of music industry experts such as editors, critics, songwriters, producers and concert organizers.

Known previous winners are Adele (2008), Florence + the Machine (2009), Sam Smith (2014), James Bay (2015), George Smith (2018) and Sam fender (2019). This year the prize went to Holly Humberstone.

Today (November 29) it was announced that Cat Burns, FLO and Nia Archives are competing for the BRITs Rising Star 2023 award. The winner will be announced next Thursday (December 8).

Burns, who released her debut mini-album “Emotionally Unreachable” this year, said: “Being nominated for the BRITs Rising Star was the top item on my wish list this year, so achieving it honestly means the whole world to me.

“I am very grateful for the year I had, and it is a great honor for me that I was chosen!”

FLO, whose first EP “The Lead” was released in July, added: “It’s a dream come true to get a BRIT nomination less than a year after the release of our first single. We all grew up watching BRIT with our moms, and we were inspired by the female bands and influential artists who performed on this stage.

“We are grateful to everyone who has believed in our vision so far and can’t wait to share music with the world. The women’s groups are back, and we want to pave the way for more artists to realize their dreams. We hope this is the first of many BRIT nominations for FLO.”

The recent cover star of NME Big Read Nia Archives commented: “Words cannot describe how I feel when I am nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award. When I was growing up and watching it on TV, I really never thought it could happen to someone like me. I’m just so overwhelmed and happy right now.”

The BRIT Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 11, at The O2 in London. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the annual ceremony broadcast on ITV. Further announcements are due in the coming months.