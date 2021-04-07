Brings the Leviathan ax from God of War to The Witcher 3

While Fortnite gives life to unusual crossovers in the gaming world in an official way, mods also allow you to cross game franchises unexpectedly. Recently, a mod was released for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC bringing a new weapon to Geralt of Rivia: the Leviathan ax, used by Kratos in the 2018 God of War.

The unexpected crossover that brings the weapon of the Greek god to the game of the monster hunter gained prominence after a video on YouTube. The Dmitri Games Studio channel showed the modification in action on the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is the only one with support for modifications.

The video shows that Geralt de Rivia does not have the same “malemolence” as Kratos wielding the ax, as the item works like a conventional weapon in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, the design closely resembles the legendary weapon used in the latest game in the God of War saga.

How to use Leviathan in Witcher 3

If you were interested in making the crossover between God of War and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Leviathan can be added easily to the game. The first step is to have the PC version of Geralt de Rivia’s game, which is available on Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store and even on Origin.

The modification can be downloaded free of charge through the Nexus Mods website, which requires the creation of an email account to download it. The installation is also simple, just extract the files inside the “dlc” folder present in the installation directory for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Leviathan ax can be purchased at three different locations in the game. The player can purchase the item at Hattori’s house, with the merchant Ofieri or in the Toussaint region. The item can also be added automatically to the inventory with the console command additem (‘Leviathan’).

New generation version

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was launched in 2015 and marked the generation of Xbox One and PS4. The game is still going strong today and CD Projekt Red is working on a version of the title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Produced in partnership with Saber Interactive, the port will feature graphic improvements and support for Ray Tracing. With arrival scheduled for the second half of 2021, the new version will be released on PC and new generation consoles with free upgrade for those who already own the game.

The full version of The Witcher 3 is currently on sale on consoles and can be purchased for $ 41.58 on PlayStation and $ 38 on Xbox consoles. The PC edition was discounted until yesterday (5), leaving for only R $ 20 in stores like Steam and GOG.