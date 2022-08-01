Bring tissues: Netflix users were emotionally destroyed by the new movie “Purple Hearts”, watch their honest answers

Sometimes in life you need a movie that will destroy you — one that will completely tear you out of what is happening in the real world and put your emotions on a roller coaster of love, hate, tears, joy and, in fact, complete destruction. . The best romantic movies are often a good place to find such entertainment, and Netflix subscribers seem to think Purple Hearts definitely meets all the requirements. The reaction on social media seems to show that viewers have been absolutely overwhelmed by the new film since its release, but in the best sense.

“Purple Hearts” appeared on the streaming service on Friday, July 29, and remained one of the best Netflix films of the weekend. Starring Sofia Carson as Cassie Salazar — a waitress and musician struggling to pay for insulin — and Nicholas Golitsyn as Luke Morrow — a Marine going to fight in Iraq. These two are working out a scheme to get married for privileges before sending it, and you can probably guess what will happen next. Despite all the predictability of the plot, this Twitter user said that the film really hit the spot:

The film is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Tess Wakefield. Quite a few book adaptations are expected in 2022, and many of these projects are books adapted for Netflix. While on-screen performances sometimes fail to convey the essence of the source material, many TikTok users approve of this staging by book lovers:

The arc of the fake love story between Cassie and Luke apparently took its viewers on a rather fascinating journey, and some on social media, such as this man, had a reaction without spoilers and not at all overly dramatic.:

Some people on Twitter got the impression that they just have to get on with their lives after watching this movie. Needless to say, after what they have just experienced, there is a feeling that such a thing is even impossible:

Purple hearts served as a trail of fake dates, slow burning, the trail of one bed, enemies of lovers, marriage of convenience, he fell first, but she fell harder And the trail of long distance, and you just expect me to handle it?Gorenjesus, the purple hearts served as a trail of fake dates, slow burning, the trail of one bed, enemies of lovers, marriage of convenience, he fell first, but she fell harder And the trail of long distance, and you just expect me to handle it????? July 31, 2022

Although this was probably not the purpose of the film, some ticktockers had a new life goal — to fake marry a Marine.

Purple Hearts seems to have all the tension and longing you crave from romance, and this Twitter fan says: “Come to lovers because of the longing of enemies, stay to touch your forehead.”

It seems that even his soundtrack is worthy of tears. This crying TikToker rates the movie a mathematically impossible 12/10.

Judging by 11 reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Purple Hearts scored 27% below average. But the public as a whole has spoken out, and they disagree. With over 100 viewer votes, the movie has an 84% freshness rating, and this Twitter user claims that you should stop what you’re doing and go to Netflix:

Purple Hearts is streaming on Netflix right now, and if you come out of the viewing unscathed, be sure to check out our Netflix movie schedule for 2022 to see what else is available for streaming.