Bring Brand New Cars to GTA Online

The Los Santos Summer Update, which will bring GTA Online players a host of new missions, a dozen new cars, and more, will be released tomorrow.

GTA Online, which we can call the multiplayer side game of Rockstar’s timeless game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5, is preparing to offer brand new content to players with the Los Santos Summer Update.

The Los Santos Summer Update, available to players as of August 11 (tomorrow), will bring Galaxy Super Yacht owners a series of missions that they can complete alone or with up to three friends.

With the update, Adversary Mode will come to Diamond Casino & Resort and the environment will warm up. More importantly, a dozen new sports, off-road and open-wheel cars will be added to the game. Players will be able to order these vehicles through the website.

Formula-style open-wheel cars come and races remain incomplete? You will be able to participate in races with the new open wheel car or set a track to create your own race.

You can enjoy new weekly events and rewards with the Los Santos Summer Update, which will also bring a number of fixes and improvements to the game.




