Liverpool could not have dreamed of a worse time to face Brighton than this weekend, when Roberto De Zerbi’s team has been ruthlessly scoring goals lately.

Under Graham Potter, there was a widespread belief that as soon as something clicked, they would become a force, and this is confirmed by basic statistics.

There were expected goals, but there were no real ones.

Potter left for Chelsea in early September and is now under increasing pressure as he struggles to coax form out of a bloated and confused squad.

Meanwhile, his replacement at AMEX, the former manager of Benevento, Sassuolo and Shakhtar De Derbi, has successfully achieved success in an extremely talented group.

Ahead of the weekend, Brighton are eighth in the Premier League, two points and two places ahead of Chelsea and just one point behind Liverpool in sixth place.

And with Liverpool in crisis preparing for a trip to Sussex, the frightening reality is that the Seagulls have scored 25 goals in their last nine games.

That’s an average of 2.8 goals per game, with De Zerbi’s team scoring three times in three of those games, four times in two and five in their last match against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Only once in this stretch they failed to score: it was a 0-0 draw with Charlton in the Carabao Cup, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat.:3.

This happened after only four goals were scored in the first five matches under the Italian’s leadership, three of which were scored in his first responsible match – a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

A total of 10 different players scored a goal in De Zerbi’s 14 games.

Four players scored six goals each: Leandro Trossard (five goals, one assist), Pascal Gross (four goals, two assists), Kaoru Mitoma (four goals, two assists) and Solly March (two goals, four assists).).

On Saturday, Alexis McAllister came on as a substitute for the second time after winning the World Cup and scored twice in 45 minutes.

Only four clubs — Manchester City (45), Arsenal (40), Tottenham (37) and Liverpool (34) — have scored more Premier League goals than Brighton (32) this season, including Potter’s six games.

Twenty-three of their 32 goals were scored from the game, which is the third highest in the English top division after Man City (30) and Arsenal (29).

Liverpool have scored 17 and conceded 12 in their last nine matches in all competitions.