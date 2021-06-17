Bright Memory: Infinite Wins New Gameplay Trailer

Bright Memory: Infinite, Anyone looking to play a new FPS can keep an eye on Bright Memory: Infinite, which is scheduled for release this year. Developer FYQD-Studio and publisher Playism are preparing a nice gameplay trailer for the game, which you can check below.

For those who haven’t heard much about the game, it’s worth knowing that it takes place in a futuristic metropolis in the year 2036, a period in which a strange phenomenon occurred in everyone’s skies without any explanation. Special agents are dispatched to different regions in search of a solution to this mystery, which soon turns out to be connected to a two-world story.

The trailer shows us a little of the dangers we might face, in addition to the fast action scenes that make the gameplay even more interesting. As we mentioned, Bright Memory: Infinite arrives this year on Xbox Series X/S and PC, but PS5 users will have to wait, as the launch will take place at an unannounced time.