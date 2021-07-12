Bright Memory: Infinite Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Last June, Bright Memory: Infinite had received an unpublished trailer showing several moments of gameplay, and it didn’t take long for the producer FYQD-Studio to offer the community with another recording bringing elements that will be present in the game.

The recording in question is just over a minute and gives an extra idea not only of the game’s environment, but also allows you to glimpse some combat moments using firearms and other resources that will be available for this journey.

Check out the video in question in the window below:

Still on the video, he shows that the release of Bright Memory: Infinite is scheduled for the end of this year, in addition to offering a free update for those who have the edition of the original game intended for the PC.